FALL BRANCH - Betty J. Taylor Thornburg, Fall Branch, went to be with her family in Heaven on Saturday, October 17, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Greene County and had retired from Magnavox in Greeneville following 28 years of service. She then started doing what she loved, spending time with her grands, shopping, reading, crocheting and going to auctions.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Harold Thornburg; son, Neal Thornburg; grandson, Michael Thornburg; parents, Earl and Geneta Taylor; and 2 brothers and sisters-in-law, K.R. and Mildred Taylor, and J.C. and Alma Taylor, and infant brother, Tommy.
Betty is survived by her son, Dwight Thornburg and wife, Lois; daughter-in-law, Mary Thornburg; 2 grandchildren, Tammy Wells and husband, Robbie, and Mickey Thornburg and wife, Jennifer; 5 great-grandchildren, Michael Connally and wife, Brandi, Jasmine Jobe and fiancé, Brent Laurence, Seth Thornburg, Ryan Thornburg, and Eli Thornburg and wife, Hailey; 6 great-great-grandchildren, Kayla Noah and husband, Mason, Megan and Emily Connally, Franklin and Kaison Laurence, and Theo Thornburg; one great-great-great-granddaughter on the way; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at Pleasant Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Pastor Kenny Whaley officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Fall Branch Fire Department, P.O. Box 84, Fall Branch, TN 37656.