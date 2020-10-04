KINGSPORT - Betty J. Carter, age 71, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 1, 2020 in the ER at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 11-1:00 pm on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Homeland Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow in the church at 1:00 pm with Minister Terry Browder officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
Those wishing may make memorial contributions to Homeland Baptist Church, 2504 Hawaii St., Kingsport, TN 37660.