KINGSPORT - Betty J. Carter, age 71, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 1, 2020 in the ER at Holston Valley Medical Center. Born in Kingsport on December 6, 1948, a daughter of James Oscar and Jewel Nunley Addison, she had resided in this area her entire life. She graduated from Ketron High School and attended Walter State and ETSU. She married Gary P. Carter in 1977 in Kingsport. Betty was the owner and operator of Carter & Co. Realty and had retired from Holston Valley Medical Center. She was a member of Homeland Baptist Church. Betty will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mom, mamaw, sister and friend who loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and enjoyed traveling.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Gary Addison and James Addison.
Survivors include her husband of 44 years, Gary P. Carter; son, Shannon Carter and girlfriend, Rebecca Hartman of Kingsport; mother, Jewel Addison; step-daughter, Joely Way and husband, Brian of Fall Branch; 5 grandchildren, Whitney, Jackson, Morgan, Madilyn and Christian; sister, Linda Mueller and husband, Dan of Alabama; brothers, Kenny Addison of Houston, TX, and Daniel Addison of Kingsport; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11-1:00 pm on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Homeland Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow in the church at 1:00 pm with Minister Terry Browder officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
Those wishing may make memorial contributions to Homeland Baptist Church, 2504 Hawaii St., Kingsport, TN 37660.