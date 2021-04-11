APPALACHIA, VA - Betty J. (Bledsoe) Stacy, 74, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Betty was born in Keokee, Virginia, the daughter of the late; Charlie and Firrell Bledsoe. She graduated High School from Keokee High. She worked at Appalachia Elementary school, in the cafeteria. She was married to the love of her life for 55 years. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers; Mack Bledsoe and Donnie Bledsoe. Left to cherish her memory are her husband Danny Stacy of Appalachia, VA., their son Daniel Stacy and wife Emily of Kingsport, TN., one grandson Karter Stacy, her sister in law Donna Seabolt,& niece Stacy Seabolt both of Big Stone Gap. A graveside service will be conducted on Monday, April 12, 2021 in Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, at 1 p.m. The service will be officiated by John Britton. Family and friends wishing to attend the service's for Mrs. Stacy are asked to meet at the funeral home at 12:45 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends. You may go online to view the obituary, sign the guest registry, or leave the family a condolence at www.holdingfuneralhome.com Holding Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Betty Stacy.