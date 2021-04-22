Betty Horton passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at NHC in Johnson City, Tennessee. Mrs. Horton was born in Butler, Tennessee and was a resident of Kingsport most of her life. She attended Reservoir Road Baptist Church and was in attendance whenever she was able. Betty loved her dog “Abby”, her friends and grandchildren and she loved to quilt and sew.
Mrs. Horton was preceded in death by her husband, A. J. Horton, her son, Ricky, a daughter, Kathy Harmon and a grandchild, Brandon Cody.
She is survived by her son, Jimmy Horton and wife, Diane; 8 grandchildren: Amber (Cody) Miller, Austin Horton, Joshua (Ashlea) Horton, Nicole Bishop, Dennis “Butch” Bishop, Sean Queen, Robin Compton and Shannon Hayes; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, April 25, 2021 in the Garden of Solomon at East Tennessee Funeral Home Cemetery, 2630 Highway 75, Blountville, Tennessee with Pastor Keith Smith officiating.
Special thanks are extended to the Nurses and Staff at NHC for Mrs. Horton’s care.
East Tennessee Funeral Home & Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Betty Horton.