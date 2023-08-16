JONESVILLE, VA - Betty Hines Crumley, 91, passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, after several years of declining health.
Betty was born in Jonesville, VA on January 4, 1932, and was the only child of the late Randa and Adeline Orr Hines.
JONESVILLE, VA - Betty Hines Crumley, 91, passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, after several years of declining health.
Betty was born in Jonesville, VA on January 4, 1932, and was the only child of the late Randa and Adeline Orr Hines.
Betty grew up on her family farm in Jonesville surrounded by numerous cousins and neighborhood friends whom she dearly cherished all her life. She was a 1949 graduate of Jonesville High School and was the basketball captain. She later graduated from Lincoln Memorial University and taught in the Lee County school system at Jonesville schools for 31 years. She loved teaching and developed many formative and lasting relationships with both her students and colleagues. Betty was a lifetime member of Bowling Chapel Church and remained active as long as her health permitted.
Besides her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husbands, Denver Minor and James Crumley; stepsons, Michael Crumley and Michael Minor and her stepdaughter, Debbie Crumley.
She is survived by her daughter, Randi Evans Sigmond (Craig); grandson, John Sigmond (Amy); granddaughter, Betsy Seaver (Justin); great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Adeline Sigmond and Hines and Meredith Seaver. She is also survived by her stepdaughter, Judy Durham (Jerry); stepson, Roger Crumley; step-grandchildren, Rachel Crumley Johnson (Adam), Jeremy Durham (Alicia) and Janna Durham Reeder (Keith); step-grandchildren, Levi Johnson, Kinslee, Allie and Camden Durham and Asher, Caleb and Caius Reeder.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 18, 2023, at Lee Memorial Gardens in Woodway, VA with Rev. Jody Breeding officiating. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery.
Special thanks for the devoted and loving care provided by Jessica Dye, Donna Clark and Ashley Hill.
Online condolences may be viewed or sent by visiting our website, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Jonesville is serving the Crumley family.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.