Betty Herron, 94, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Wexford House, Kingsport, Tennessee.
Betty was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on April 24, 1926; however, she has been a resident of Kingsport most of her life. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Grace Grubb; her husband, Gene Herron; a daughter, Rebecca Elizabeth Dade and granddaughter, Rebecca Marie Bales. Betty is survived by two daughters, Gayle Skelton and Teresa (John) Bales; son-in-law Bob Dade; 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at East Tennessee Funeral Home Cemetery, 2630 Highway 75, Blountville, Tennessee with Reverend Doctor Wendy Neff officiating.
