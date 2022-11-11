Betty Garland, 83, of the Gray Community, went home to be with the Lord and many of her family members on Wednesday, evening November 9, 2022 at the Life Care Center of Gray. She was born to the late Fonso and Alice (Adkins) Dotson on January 4, 1939 in Coeburn, VA.
Betty was a member of Gray Station Baptist Church. Her kindness, love for others and her willingness to help others will be missed by all who knew her. Her good deeds and work here on this earth are done.
In addition to her parents Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Garland; son, Eddie Whittaker; and sister, Geraldine Nunley.
Survivors include her brother, Bobby Dotson; two dedicated daughters-in-law, Dita and Rose; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
The Garland family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Monday, November 14, 2022 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 5:30 pm – 7 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Perry Cleek officiating. Committal Service and Interment will be Tuesday, November 15, 2022 in the Garden of Everlasting Life III in East Lawn Memorial Park beginning at 11 am.
The Garland family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of The Life Care Center of Gray.
East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements.