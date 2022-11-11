Betty Garland, 83, of the Gray Community, went home to be with the Lord and many of her family members on Wednesday, evening November 9, 2022 at the Life Care Center of Gray. She was born to the late Fonso and Alice (Adkins) Dotson on January 4, 1939 in Coeburn, VA.

Betty was a member of Gray Station Baptist Church. Her kindness, love for others and her willingness to help others will be missed by all who knew her. Her good deeds and work here on this earth are done.

