I've got a mansion just over the hilltop in that bright land where we will never grow old . . . I'm heaven bound!
KINGSPORT - Betty Faye Davenport, age 81, of Kingsport, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021. She was born on February 16, 1939 and resided in the Kingsport area her entire life. Betty was a member of Sunnyside Baptist Church.
Betty is preceded in death by Fred F. Davenport (husband), Jim Strickler (father), Sara Kate Strickler (mother), brothers - Jasper Strickler, Forrest Strickler, J.W. Strickler, and wife Chris, Alvin Strickler, Charles Strickler and wife Sheila, and sister, Beatrice Elmore. She is survived by a family that she loved and cherished: Freddy Davenport (son) and wife, Lisa; Rebecca Templeton (daughter) and husband, Scott; granddaughters - Abigail and Morgan Davenport, Avery Templeton; and grandson Brayden Templeton. Brother - Clarence Strickler and wife Helen; Sisters - Berniece Holt, Charlsie Poore and husband Tommy. Sisters-in-law - Wanda Strickler, Frances Strickler, Iva Strickler. Brother-in-law - Rev. Paul Elmore and many nieces and nephews along with extended family and friends.
Out of an abundance of caution for everyone's safety and well-being, the family will have a private viewing and graveside prayer in Betty's honor.
The family would like to recognize and express a heartfelt appreciation for the administration and staff of NHC, Kingsport, who genuinely loved, comforted, and cared for her the last couple of years. Thank you for kindly nurturing her loving spirit. May you be blessed with her words, "I love you," and may they resonate in your heart for many days to come.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com for the Davenport family. East Lawn FH & Memorial Park assisting with services.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a charitable contribution to one of her favored organizations – St. Jude or Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home.