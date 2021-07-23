BIG STONE GAP, VA - Betty Elizabeth (Yeary) Fleenor, 95, passed away on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at her home.
She was devoted to and loved her family. Betty was of Baptist faith.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, James B. Fleenor; and her parents, App and Mattie (Collins) Yeary.
Surviving are her children, Jim Fleenor, Linda Fleenor and Michael Fleenor (Darlene); seven grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren; sister, Stella Flores, Baltimore, MD; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Magdalene Stipe.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap. The service will follow at 7:00pm on Saturday with Pastor Garrett Lee officiating.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday at the Fleenor Family Cemetery in Woodway, Va. The family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 1:15pm on Sunday to go in procession.
