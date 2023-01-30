Betty Elizabeth Larkins Hicks Jan 30, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Betty Elizabeth Larkins Hicks, 81, of Kingsport, entered her heavenly home on Monday, January 30, 2023.Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is in charge of the arrangements.Visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave online condolences. LATEST VIDEOS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you