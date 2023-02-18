KINGSPORT - Betty Elizabeth Huff, 83, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family Thursday, February 16, 2023, following a brief illness.

Betty was a true servant of God. She dedicated her life to serving her family and her church. She and her husband, Paul, volunteered at the food pantry for 17 years helping the less fortunate.

