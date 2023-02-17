KINGSPORT - Betty Elizabeth Huff, 83, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family Thursday, February 16, 2023, following a brief illness.
Betty was a true servant of God. She dedicated her life to serving her family and her church. She and her husband, Paul, volunteered at the food pantry for 17 years helping the less fortunate.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Paul Huff; parents, Burl and Eva Mae Farmer; and her sister, Freda Farmer.
Those left to cherish Betty’s memory are her children, Doug Donihe (Michelle), Beverly Frye (Mike), Karen Hawkins (Brent), Mark Donihe (Sandra), Paula Woods (Dale), Debbie Casey (Jack), Norman Huff (Kathy); brothers, Marvin Farmer (Lilia), Arlie Farmer (Daria), Kyle Farmer (Nancy), Rex Famer, (Nola); sister, Patsy Covey (Charles); many grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm Sunday, February 19, 2023, at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 2600 E Center St, Kingsport, TN.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 4:00 pm with Pastor Tim Hodges officiating.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11:00 am on Monday, February 20, 2023, in the Garden of Devotion at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Those attending the service are asked to meet at the gravesite by 10:45 am. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.