KINGSPORT - Betty E (Granny) Hickman, age 88, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in the company of family after extended illness. Betty was born in Haleburg, AL.
Betty worked in bookkeeping at Giant Food Market Corporate office, and then at Colonial Heights Pharmacy for 30 years. Her greatest passions were her family, southern cooking, baking goodies for friends and family, reading, attending church, and Alabama football. She was a member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church for 50+ years. Her love and devotion to the Lord created the foundation for her loving family.
She was preceded in death by husband, James Harold, parents Henry and Eunice Ellis, sisters Montez Padgett and Dwaylor Tharpe and son in-law James Solt.
She is survived by children Brad Hickman (Shawne), Chris Hickman (Diane) and Kathy Solt. Grandchildren Brandon Hickman, Dustin Hickman, Casey Solt Bedford (Jordan), Nick Solt (Jacquie) and Thomas Hickman. Great grandchildren Noah, Aubrey, Walker, Avery, Jace, Ashlyn, and Kaylee. Sister-in-law Marie Hickman. Many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
East Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Private Graveside service for family at East TN Cemetery of Blountville, TN.
Special thanks to the staff of Brookdale Assisted Living for not only excellent care, but the sincere love and compassion they showered on "Miss Betty". She came to truly love her friends who embraced her feisty spirit. Also, to Smokey Mt. Hospice who went above and beyond to provide comfort and care.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com for the Hickman family.