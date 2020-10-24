KINGSPORT - Betty Coffey, 73, of Kingsport, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020, from a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Betty attended Calvary Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading and being with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Matilda Bragg.
Betty is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Larry Coffey; two sons, Dr. Christopher Coffey and wife Beth, and Dr. Jason Coffey; grandchildren, Thomson, Grant, Jackson, Barrett, and Rylea; special niece and nephew, Emma and Landon Bragg; brother, Michael Bragg and wife Sindie, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Rev. Tiger Brooks officiating.