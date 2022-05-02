KINGSPORT - Betty Charlene Fields Salyers, 67, Kingsport, TN cherished wife and sister, passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022, after a short illness.
Betty loved living and enjoyed life with her loving husband of 34 years, Ed Salyers.
Betty was an avid reader and loved working the daily Scrabble word puzzle and Solitaire card game. With a talent for decorating, she made her home a welcome haven for all that entered and had a knack for floral arranging, which brought beauty to any room. Not only was Betty a kind and generous person, she looked at the goodness in everyone, and was an inspiration to all who knew her. She will be greatly missed.
Betty was born in Saltville, VA on December 21, 1954, to the late Allen & Charlotte Fields.
She was also preceded in death by Mabel Salyers, her mother-in-law and Glen Wayne Salyers, her brother in-law.
Betty is survived by her husband, Ed Salyers of Kingsport, TN; sister, Lori Foster of Abingdon VA; brother, Tony Fields of Bristol, VA; stepson, Brac (Carrie) Salyers & daughter Hazel, who Betty adored of Abbeville, Louisiana; stepson, Bryce Salyers of Kingsport, TN; father-in-law, Glen Salyers of Kingsport TN; sister-in-law, Sherry (John) Kennedy; sister-in-law, Debbie Bridges; brother-in-law, Christopher Salyers, all of Kingsport, TN; and her nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A private family celebration of her life will take place Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Betty Charlene Fields Salyers and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.