KINGSPORT - Betty Cassell Daugherty, 87, of Kingsport, passed away at Holston Valley Medical Center on Monday, January 18, 2021.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Friday, January 22,2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Rev. Joshua Swanson officiating.
Pallbearers will be Mike Stallard, Greg Stallard, Tim Stallard, Bill Daugherty, Jr., Rob Daugherty, and Tony Daugherty.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Ketron Memorial United Methodist Church, 301 Virgil Avenue, Kingsport, TN 37665.