KINGSPORT - Betty Cassell Daugherty, 87, of Kingsport, passed away at Holston Valley Medical Center on Monday, January 18, 2021. She was born on March 16, 1933, in Russell County, Virginia, to the late Clint and Mary Cassell. Betty was a member of Ketron Memorial United Methodist Church. She worked at McCroy’s in Bristol, Virginia, as well as Waterman’s Produce before becoming a full-time homemaker. Betty was known for her cooking and sewing skills. She always welcomed others into her home and made them feel like a part of the family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law Ed Daugherty and Janie Daugherty, her sister Nell Cassell Hartsock and brother-in-law Sam Hartsock, and her sisters-in-law Billie Cassell, Colleen Miller, and Marilyn Stallard, as well as her brother-in-law Don Miller.
Betty is survived by her loving husband of fifty-five years Ed Daugherty, her daughters Anita Vickers and husband Richard; Renee Sewell and husband David; and grandchildren Carter Vickers, Eden Vickers, and Cam Sewell. Also, she is survived by her siblings: Thelma Cassell, Ann Cassell, Boyd Cassell, and Jean Cassell; her niece and nephew Karen Hoard and Donald Cassell; her brother–in-law and sister-in-law Bill and Carolyn Daugherty; and her special cousin Danah Johnson, as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to give special thanks to the emergency room and cardiac ICU staff at Holston Valley for their kind, loving, and compassionate care of Betty.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Friday, January 22,2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Rev. Joshua Swanson officiating.
Pallbearers will be Mike Stallard, Greg Stallard, Tim Stallard, Bill Daugherty, Jr., Rob Daugherty, and Tony Daugherty.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Ketron Memorial United Methodist Church, 301 Virgil Avenue, Kingsport, TN 37665.