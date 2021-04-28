GATE CITY, VA - Betty Carol Carrico, age 75, of Alley Valley Road., Gate City, VA, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Betty was born in Scott County on December 12, 1945, to the late Hubert and Clyde Ball and was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, Betty was the beloved wife to the late Samuel (Mack) Carrico of 47 years; brother, Wesley Ball; and sister, Alice Fay Sanders; brother-in-law, Garney Williams.
She is survived by her devoted daughter, Michelle Hammonds and special son in law Marty; loving “Mamaw” of Victoria Southern Gilbert and Bradon Jesse Hammonds; loving sister of Joann Quillen (B.B.) and Juanita Williams; several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Friday, April 30, 2021, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Carter Cemetery on Copper Ridge with Rev. Gary Hunley officiating and Toke Hensley providing the music. Serving as pallbearers will be Bradon Hammonds, David Quillen, Tracy Quillen, Nathaniel Quillen, Adam Sanders, and Dirk Cooter. Those attending the graveside are asked to meet at the funeral home no later than 10:00 AM.
