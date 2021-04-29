GATE CITY, VA - Betty Carol Carrico, age 75, of Alley Valley Road., Gate City, VA, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends Friday, April 30, 2021, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Carter Cemetery on Copper Ridge with Rev. Gary Hunley officiating and Toke Hensley providing the music. Serving as pallbearers will be Bradon Hammonds, David Quillen, Tracy Quillen, Nathaniel Quillen, Adam Sanders, and Dirk Cooter. Those attending the graveside are asked to meet at the funeral home no later than 10:00 AM.
