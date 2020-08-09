KINGSPORT - Betty Cantwell Mowell, 88 of Kingsport passed away peacefully, Friday, August 7, 2020 at Preston Place Suites.
She was born in Morristown TN on May 14, 1932 a daughter of the late David and Ida Cantewell, she resided in Kingsport since 1957.
Betty graduated from Morristown East High School. She graduated from East Tennessee State University in 1960 with a Masters degree in Education.
She married Robert O. Mowell on July 27, 1957 at St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church, Morristown, TN.
Betty retired from Kingsport City Schools in 1992 following 36 years of service. Betty was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma for Professional Educators, Kingsport retired teachers, Bethel Presbyterian Church where she served as a youth group leader and taught Sunday School.
She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mom, grandma, sister and friend who loved to watch tennis and spending time with her grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her care giver Candye and everyone at the Preston Place Suites.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Robert O. Mowell, 2013, her sisters; Nina Cantwell Styke, Mary Cantwell Ayers, her brothers; Sonny Cantwell and Harry Cantwell.
Surivors include her daughters, Mitzi Mowell Mathews (Ron), Kingsport, and Betsy Mowell Klein (Vern), Palo Alto, CA; five grandchildren, Eric Mathews (Lindsay), Kelly Stockford (Ross), Reid Mathews (Jana), Emily Klein, Laura Klein; great grandchild Rhys Stockford; her brother, Buddy Cantwell (Marion) Mills River, NC; her sister-n-law Shirley Peters (Jimmie), Knoxville a number of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
A Private graveside services will be held at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Dr. Richard Fifield will officiate.
In lieu of flowers those wishing may make memorial contributions to Bethel Presbyterian Church, 1593 Warpath Dr. Kingport, TN 37664
Please visit us at www.hamlettdobson to leave an on-line condolence tor the family.
Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home Downtown is serving the family of Betty Cantwell Mowell