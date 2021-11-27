DUFFIELD, VA - Betty C. Minton, 76 of Duffield, VA passed away peacefully while in the comfort of her home on Thursday, November 25, 2021 with her loving family by her side. To view the obituary, please visit our website at www.colonialfhscott.com.
