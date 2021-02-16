KINGSPORT - Betty C. Austin, 69, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on February 15, 2021 at Holston Manor after an extended illness. She was a daughter of the late Charles and Gladys Dockery. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 28 years Harry “Pete” Austin; and brother Larry Dockery. Betty loved to sew and often made treasures for friends and family. She was previously employed at Cap Snap as an operator and was a member of Midfields Free Will Baptist Church.
Betty is survived by her sister: Susan Steffey and husband Ron; Nephews: DaryRon Steffey and wife Laura, CamRon Steffey and fiancé Jess; Special great niece: Emma Steffey.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Holston Manor for their care and compassion and to the Church family for their love and support.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.