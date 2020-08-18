ROGERSVILLE - Betty Buttry Gross, age 91, of Rogersville passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 surrounded by her family at the residence of her daughter, Wanda Sexton.
Graveside service will be conducted 3:00 P.M., Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Highland Cemetery with Rev. Floyd Looney officiating. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 2:15 P.M. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Gross family.