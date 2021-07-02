GATE CITY, VA - Betty Bryant Cox, 92, of Gate City, VA left this world to be in the arms of her Savior and for a long-awaited reunion with the love of her life, Bill Cox, on the morning of July 2, 2021.
Betty…. Mama, Granmama, Aunt Betty, to those who loved her most, was one of a kind. Never one to be idle, she always kept her hands and mind busy. Betty was an avid reader and a regular at the local library. One of her other favorite pastimes was quilting, and she was a master at her craft winning many blue ribbons over the years at the Appalachian Fair. But she was most proud to give them to her children and grandchildren. She was an outstanding cook and loved to prepare meals for her family. She was a long-time member of the First Presbyterian Church of Gate City. She stayed involved in many local organizations and was always willing to give her time.
The thing Betty was most proud of in life was her family. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold William “Bill” Cox, her parents Conley Robert Parlier and Lola Caroline McGuire, son Harold Wayne Cox, and eight siblings. She leaves behind her children Carol McClelland, Hal (Armanda) Cox, Dennis (Karen) Cox, Sherri (Robert) Pridemore, Donna (Jerry) Sproles, Wayne (Carla) Cox, Joy (Joey) Arnold, Andy (Jamie) Cox, sister Irene Reed, 17 grandchildren, and several great grandchildren. She left behind a legacy of what love, marriage, and family should be that will be carried on by the family they created for generations to come.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Sunday, July 4, 2021 at Scott County Funeral Home. Friends may also call anytime at the residence.
A funeral service will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:30 am Monday at Holston View Cemetery. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 am to go in procession to the cemetery.
