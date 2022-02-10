BLOUNTVILLE – Betty Brooks, 90, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 10, 2022 after a brief illness.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
