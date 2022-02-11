BLOUNTVILLE – Betty Brooks, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 10, 2022, after a brief illness.
Betty was born in Harlen, KY but lived most of her life in the Kingsport area. She was of the Baptist faith and was a member of West Hills Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents, 13 siblings and many dear family members.
Betty is survived by her children whom she loved dearly, Connie Clendenin (Jimmy), David Robinette (Janet), Donna Christian (Gordon) and Ann Wampler (Steve); one sister, Charlene “Diddle” Moore; one brother, Josh Martin; numerous grandchildren; great grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends including her sweet pet, Maggie.
A private service will be held for the Brooks family with Pastor Larry Hall and her son-in-law, Gordon Christian officiating.
The family would like to give a special thanks to NHC of Kingsport for their loving care and affection to her during the short time she was there.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to West Hills Baptist Church, 1769 US-11W, Bristol, TN 37620, or to the Samaritans Purse Shoebox Ministry.
