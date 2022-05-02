DRYDEN, VA - Betty Bernice Peters Kirk, 80, of Dryden, VA., went to her heavenly home Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Kingsport, TN.
She was born October 9, 1941 to the late John Wilk Peters, Jr. and Bertha Crawford Spears.
Betty was a graduate of Dryden Combined School, Dryden, VA the Class of 1960. She later worked at the school where she retired with over thirty years. She was a big contributor to a lot of activities, props, sewing & for the functions of the school, and student support. The students at Dryden were her priority. Betty cherished her family and her school family. Betty always had a smile and was concerned that everyone was loved and cared for.
Along with her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her husband Vincent "Ben" Kirk, and her sister, Teresa "Terry" Wisenokis.
Surviving are her daughters, Ann Kirk Willis of Kingsport, TN, and Vicki Kirk Shoemaker (Jimmy) of Dryden, VA; grandchildren, Jonathan David Willis (Michelle English), Christopher Matthew Newman (Heather), Amanda Elaine Newman, and Kevin Cooper; Great-grandchildren, Madison Riley Crusenberry, Logan Thacker, Christopher Maxwell Newman, Gabriel Matthew Newman, and Clifton Willis; sisters, Diane Talbolt (James) of Big Stone Gap, VA, and Pam Stidham (Dan) of Big Stone Gap, VA; brothers, Jeff Peters (Anita) of Cleveland, OH, and Mark Peters (Kim) of Cleveland, OH; several nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 3, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Holding Funeral Home in Big Stone Gap, VA. Funeral Services will be at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor David Parsons officiating. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Powell Valley Cemetery in Dryden, VA.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
An online register is available for the family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com