KINGSPORT - Betty “B.J.” Martin, 85, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born November 21, 1937, in Washington County, TN to the late Claude and Eula Broyles Riddle.
Betty was a loving wife and sister who enjoyed helping others.
She was a committed Christian and member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Mount Carmel, TN where she was a fervent “prayer warrior” and member of the choir.
Betty enjoyed gardening, working in her flowers, shopping for clothes and jewelry and listening to Southern Gospel music.
She was active in the Sullivan County Republican Women for a number of years.
Betty retired as a C.N.A. in the health care industry following thirty-five years of service.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Ray Martin; brother, Jimmy Riddle.
Those left to cherish Betty’s memory are her brother, Harold Riddle and wife, Faye; sister-in-law, Phyllis Riddle; nieces, Jane Turner, Robin Baines and husband, Gary; step-niece, Sychia Carter; nephew, Randall Riddle; great-nephew, Peyton Baines; step-great nephews, Lucas Carter and Warren Shaw; best friends, Bertie Shoemaker, Francis Whitmore and the ladies of her Sunday school class.
A private family Graveside Service will be conducted at Monte Vista Memorial Park, Johnson City, TN. Dr. Phil Hoskins will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church, 311 Cypress Street, Mount Carmel, TN 37645.