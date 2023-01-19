Betty “B.J.” Martin Jan 19, 2023 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kingsport - Betty “B.J.” Martin, 85, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at her residence.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. LATEST VIDEOS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ethnology Religion Recommended for you Try the Kingsport Times News app today.