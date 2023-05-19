JOHNSON CITY - Betty B. Edwards, 92, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Betty was a native of Bakersville, North Carolina. She was the daughter of the late David S. Bennett and Maude L. Davis Bennett.

