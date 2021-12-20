Betty B. Bailey, 83, of the Harmony Community, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at her home with her family by her side.
Family will receive friends from 5 – 7pm on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. Funeral service will follow the service with Chaplin Steven Spell officiating. Graveside services will be conducted on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 2pm at Oak Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Please visit us at http://www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of Betty Bailey.