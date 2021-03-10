KINGSPORT - Betty Ault Greer, 93, of Kingsport, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the Baysmont House after a long healthy life. Born in Knoxville, TN, she had resided in Kingsport since 1963. Betty was a creative homemaker and a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church. She was known for her Christmas cookie boxes that she shared with many. She loved to travel with her husband, Charlie, spending time especially in New Orleans and Sarasota, Florida. Betty had a smile for everyone she met.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Mitchell Greer; granddaughter, Melissa C. Greer; and parents, Fred and Clara Ault.
Betty is survived by 2 daughters, Julie Brantley and husband, David of Richmond, VA, and Angela Newton and husband, Steven of Kingsport; 2 sons, Mark Caldwell Greer and wife, Ramona of Kingsport, and Charles Dean Greer and wife, Heather of Kingsport; 10 grandchildren, Kirk Brantley, Blair Brantley, Park Greer, Taylor Greer, Raine Greer, Josh Carter, Evan Carter, Mark Greer, Jr., Mary Greer and Matthew Greer; 3 great-grandchildren, Hayden Greer, Greer Brantley, and Chase Brantley; sister, Joan Beverly; 2 nieces; and 1 nephew.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 – 1:30 pm on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at St. Dominic Catholic Church. A Funeral Mass will follow at 1:30 pm with Rev. Michael Cummins officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.