MOUNT CARMEL – Betty Ashbrook Parker, 84, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center with her family by her side after a brief illness. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by a Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.