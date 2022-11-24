MOUNT CARMEL – Betty Ashbrook Parker, 84, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center with her family by her side after a brief illness.
Betty was born on January 23, 1938, to James and Rushie Sword Ashbrook. She was a graduate of Blountville High School and retired from Kingsport Press. Our mom loved Jesus above all and served him the very best she could. Her faith was unmatched; she even baked him a cake every Christmas. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church and attended Harvest Community Church. Faith, family, and community was our Mom.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by the love of her life and husband of 63 years, John Gilbert Parker; brothers, Joe, Oakley, and Doug “DD” Ashbrook.
She is survived by three devoted sons, Jeff (Amy), Scott (Cecilia), and Greg (Deanna); eight grandchildren, Mark Wagner, Dalton and Gavin Parker, Jake, Mollie, and Gregory Parker, Taylor Peters, and Hunter Patterson; and a new great-grandbaby, Jackson Elias Parker, as well as many dear friends.
A visitation will be held from 1:00-3:00 PM on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Bud Beverly officiating.
Honorary Pallbearers will be all the wonderful ladies in Mom’s Sunday School class.