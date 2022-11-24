MOUNT CARMEL – Betty Ashbrook Parker, 84, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center with her family by her side after a brief illness.

Betty was born on January 23, 1938, to James and Rushie Sword Ashbrook. She was a graduate of Blountville High School and retired from Kingsport Press. Our mom loved Jesus above all and served him the very best she could. Her faith was unmatched; she even baked him a cake every Christmas. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church and attended Harvest Community Church. Faith, family, and community was our Mom.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video