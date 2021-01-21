KINGSPORT - Betty Arnold Sturgill, 81 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness. Born in Abingdon, VA, she had lived most of her life in Kingsport. She graduated from Marion College and later attended Emory and Henry. Betty was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church where her husband, Rev. Dr. Cecil Sturgill has pastored for 50 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Allen Arnold and Hester Taylor Arnold; sister, Peggy Mercer.
Betty is survived by her husband of 62 years, Rev. Dr. Cecil Sturgill; son, Jeff Sturgill and wife Melissa; granddaughter, Olivia Sturgill; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of loved ones and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 10 am Saturday January 23, 2021 at Mount Rose Cemetery, 10069 Cresent Road, Glade Springs, VA 24340 with Dr. Austin Cook and Rev. Cody Sturgill officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:45 am. Pallbearers will be Rob Fleming, Jack Prince, Harold Lane, Will Robinette, Joel Phillips and Richard Blevins. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Robinette, Ken Collier, Dave Mercer, Lloyd White, Rev. James Sampson and the men of the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 1444 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport 37660.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Sturgill family.