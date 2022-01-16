BIG STONE GAP, VA - Betty Ann (Elkins) Sergent, 93, passed away peacefully at her sons' residence in London, KY., on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.
Betty was born in Wise County Virginia, she was the daughter of the late, Jess Elkins & Eura Elkins. She graduated from East Stone Gap High School. After graduating High School, she began working for Westmoreland Coal Company, at United Central Supply until her retirement after 42 years. She attended the United Methodist Church, where her and her husband were active members serving in various roles in the church. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be dearly missed by her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William S. Sergent Jr. one granddaughter, Victoria Sergent, two siblings; brother, Ralph Elkins, sister, Helen Ratcliffe.
She is survived by her only son, William S. Sergent III & wife Mary Martha Sergent, of London, KY., her granddaughter, Carlee Sergent & fiancé' Cody Jackson, of Orlando FL., other friends, & church members.
The family would like to extend their sincerest appreciation to her caregiver, Mrs. Reece Williams of London, KY.
The family of Mrs. Sergent, will receive friends on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 in Powell Valley Memorial Gardens for the committal service at 1:00 p.m., the service will be officiated by; Steve Maddox.
