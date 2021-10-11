JONESVILLE, VA - Betty Ammons Harless, of Jonesville, Virginia, born on February 22, 1930, reunited with her husband, Warren, after almost 53 years, and rejoiced in the embrace of her Lord on October 7, 2021, following a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, James M. and Gladys Ammons, and siblings, Thelma C. Ammons Baker, Frances E. Ammons Mitchell, J. Manuel Ammons, Jr., T. Jackson “Jack” Ammons, Marjorie R. Ammons Mallonee, and Don B. Ammons. She is survived by her three sons, David (Debbe), Ron (Vickie), and Gary (Patti); grandchildren Sarah Fenn (Joel), Taylor Harless, Jessica Giordano (Anthony), Jordan Harless (Veronica), Kenzie DeAlto (Jesse), Kellie Marr (Josh), and Ann Warren Harless; great-grandchildren Frances, Mark, and Lisa Harless, Ronin and Morgan Fenn, and Corrie and Griffin DeAlto; and many loved nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.
Betty (“Mammaw”) reminded her family members of her continuous and unconditional love for each by always closing her conversations with, “Please know I love you real good and I am praying for you by name daily.” Betty also loved her church and her church family. Since 1954, she has been a member of Jonesville First Baptist Church. She was active in her Sunday School class, the Church choir, and with the Women’s Missionary Union (WMU) at the local and state levels. Never one to shy away from sharing her faith, she was an unrelenting prayer warrior and witness who influenced a great many individuals, young and old alike. During her final days, she devoted hours to prayer for family members, church members, and friends, mentioning each by name.
Individuals influenced by Betty’s life-long witness contacted her sons recently and expressed their tributes and gratitude for their mother. One man commented: “It saddens me to hear of your mom's status, but she has had a great life and it warms my heart to think of her being reunited with your dad. Her kindness, caring and commitment to faith impacted me greatly at a very important time in my life, and I am a better person because of her.” Another marveled that Betty had raised three sons, ages 10-13, after her husband Warren, a Virginia State Trooper, was killed in the line of duty in 1968. He remarked: “You may not realize it but your mother is one of the most special people I have ever met. I have used your mother as an example of the best Christian I know. She has been an example I have looked up to and used my whole life…. She remained true to herself, her church and her community. She is a strong mother to raise three let's say rambunctious boys. All who turned out great. You all have one of the best examples of what God meant when he used the word mother in the Bible.”
Betty will be especially remembered by a group of Christian women and men with whom she shared fellowship, Christian love, and competitive gaming skills. These men and women were caregivers for Betty in her final years, and included Linda Starnes, Ginger and Mike Watson, Linda Coleman, Wayne and Malinda Maness, Wheeler Denson, Hillary Summerton, Pam Taylor, and so many others.
The family wishes to express its sincere gratitude and appreciation to the staff at Heritage Hall Nursing Home in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. Although Betty’s stay there was brief, the medical treatment, personal care, compassion, and support was unsurpassed. The staff there provided Betty another “family” to love her and see her off on her heavenly journey.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 14, in the Family Life Center at Jonesville First Baptist Church, Jonesville, VA. A funeral service celebrating Betty’s life and resurrection will follow at 7:00 p.m., with Rev. Rob Haynes officiating. Burial will be the following day, Friday, October 15, at 11:00 a.m., in Knollkreg Memorial Park, 556 Walden Rd NE, Abingdon, VA 24210.
During visitation and the indoor services, and for the health of the family and all guests, please observe the CDC’s COVID 19 recommendations concerning social distancing and the wearing of a mask.
The funeral service will be streamed live and can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/FirstBaptistChurchJonesvilleVA/.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Family Life Center Building Fund or the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering in care of the Jonesville First Baptist Church, Jonesville, VA 24263.
Arrangements are being provided through Robinette Funeral Home, 146 Maple Drive, Jonesville, VA 24263. Online condolences may be sent by visiting, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com.