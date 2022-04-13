KINGSPORT - Betty McConnell, 85, of Kingsport, TN passed away peacefully at her home on April 11, 2022, and is now celebrating in her new glorified body. As the smallest of 11 children, Betty certainly compensated with an oversized heart. She had a genuine and compassionate nature and a true servant’s heart. Betty was a caregiver to many and a safe harbor to all who entered her life.
Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband of 46 years, Allen R. McConnell. Left to cherish her memory are her brother, Robert Baria and wife Gayla; sisters, Julia Elliott, Mary Beth Campbell and Sue Webb; nephew, Tim Elliott and wife Jeanne; niece, Erin Sentell and husband Mike and their three children, Lincoln, Ayla and Rhett, Matthew Elliott and fiancé Allie Curtis and son, Alikye Curtis; and a host of other loving family members and lifelong friends.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Friday, April 15th at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral service will be held at 6:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Dr. Della Walker, from Celebration Church, officiating. Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 16th at Holston View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tim Elliott, Matthew Elliott, Mike Sentell and Mike Webb. Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Baria and Tony Ketron.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
