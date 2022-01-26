MOUNT CARMEL - Betty A. Jessee, 84, of Mount Carmel, TN went to be with the Lord Monday, January 24, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
The family will receive friends Thursday, January 27, 2022, from 11:00-11:45 am in the Fireside Room at Oak Hill Funeral Home.
The Graveside Service will follow at 12:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Pastor Dustin Jessee and Pastor Danny Sykes will officiate. Music will be provided by granddaughters, Ashley and Kayla, daughter, Lisa and the Churchmen Quartet.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Oak Glen Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 158, Gate City, VA 24251.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to her granddaughter, Ashley Singleton for her love and dedication in taking care of Betty. We also appreciate other family members, Amanda with Amedysis Hospice and caregiver, Fern Johnagin for their support.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Betty A. Jessee and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.