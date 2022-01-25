MOUNT CARMEL - Betty A. Jessee, 84, of Mount Carmel, TN went to be with the Lord Monday, January 24, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born September 27, 1937, in Blountville, TN to the late Lloyd and Mabel Salley Bright.
Betty was a loving and dedicated daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister who made family her main priority.
She enjoyed quilting, sewing, crocheting, baking and cooking and won First Place in the Pillsbury Bake Off for her apple dumplings.
Betty was a committed Christian and attended Oak Glen Baptist Church, Yuma VA.
She retired as Office Manager in 2000 at Hillside Manor Nursing Home.
In addition to her parents Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy D. Jessee; sister, Julia Marie Bright.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Kay Sallee (G.B.), Tom Jessee (Tammy) and Lisa Roop (Rick); grandchildren, Leann Hicks (David), Ashley Singleton (Chris), Kelli Hartsock (Bo), Kayla Roop, Dustin Jessee (Renea), Jesse Sallee (Sierra) and Ricky Roop (Krista); great-grandchildren, Dawson, Hunter, Kaylee, Gage, Addelyn, Jaxon, Andrew, Colton, Charlotte, Holden, Ava, Ella, Liam and Lennon. Betty was the proud grandmother of three sets of twins with the fourth set due in July; sisters, Dorothy Akers and Mary Clevenger; aunt, Jeanette Haggie; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
The family will receive friends Thursday, January 27, 2022, from 11:00-11:45 am in the Fireside Room at Oak Hill Funeral Home.
The Graveside Service will follow at 12:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Pastor Dustin Jessee and Pastor Danny Sykes will officiate. Music will be provided by granddaughters, Ashley and Kayla, daughter, Lisa and the Churchmen Quartet.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Oak Glen Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 158, Gate City, VA 24251.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to her granddaughter, Ashley Singleton for her love and dedication in taking care of Betty. We also appreciate other family members, Amanda with Amedysis Hospice and caregiver, Fern Johnagin for their support.
