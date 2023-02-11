GATE CITY, VA – Bettie Ruth Dougherty Lane went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, as well as the love of her life, Bob Ray Lane on the morning of February 8th, 2023. Bettie was born in Cumberland, KY on July 21st, 1932 to W.L. (Bill) Dougherty and Callie Kilbourne. She resided in the Nottingham Community of Southwest VA most of her life. Bettie and Bob married as young teenagers on December 22, 1948, and enjoyed 73 years of marriage until his passing in late 2022. Their bond was the blueprint of what a true marriage built on the foundation of God, Love and Selflessness should be. She devoted her life to her husband and children along with countless others she helped raise. She also Served the congregation of Roadside Missionary Baptist Church for over 40 years. Bettie was a graceful soul and always had a smile on her face. She was well loved and will be missed by all that knew her.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the health care workers at Virginia Gardens at the Village at Allandale and for the doctors and nurses at Ballad Holston Valley Hospital. Additional thanks to Wanda Dougherty for her assistance in Betties’ last days.
Bettie was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Ray Lane; father, W.L. (Bill) Dougherty; mother and stepfather, Callie and Jasper Verlin McNutt; brothers, Otis Gilbert and Jack Dougherty; special niece, Tricia Carol Cross.
She is survived by sons, Benny Lane (Judy) and Barry Lane (Mary); sisters, Charlene Bowen and Carolyn Cross (Richard); grandchildren, Allen Lane and Marshelley McGhee, David Lane (Jessica) and Kimberly Gibson; great-grandchildren, Shayla Lane, Blake Gibson and Ryan Lane.
There will be a graveside service held at 12:00 noon on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Holston View Cemetery with Rev. Phillip Lane officiating. Music will be provided by Marshelley Mcghee and Joshua Taylor.
Jessica Lane, David Lane, Allen Lane, Marshelley McGhee, Shayla Lane and Richard Fleming will serve as pallbearers.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jack Giles and Mike Dougherty.