Betti Jean Dunn Aug 9, 2023 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Betti Jean Dunn departed this life July 29, 2023. A celebration of life service was conducted on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at the Chapel of Clark Funeral Chapel.Professional service and care of Ms. Betti Jean Dunn and family are entrusted to Clark Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service Inc. (423) 245-4971 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Northeast gets grants to help adult workers, youth Carson-Newman opens new home for health sciences Sullivan school system may go into the bus business ETSU’s Carter Railroad Museum to sponsor fall trip "Figuratively Speaking" highlights fine art, student interpretations Missing 7-year-old found safe after massive search in Johnson County Local Events