KINGSPORT - Beth Prewitt Taylor, 50, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Friday, May 6, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends Friday, May 13, 2022, from 5:00-6:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 pm with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the hospice facility of the donor’s choice.
