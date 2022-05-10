KINGSPORT - Beth Prewitt Taylor, 50, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Friday, May 6, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She was born June 27, 1971, in Birmingham, AL.
Beth had served as a waitress at several area restaurants before becoming disabled.
She was a member of Indian Springs Baptist Church.
Beth was preceded in death by her mother, Carolyn Easley Prewitt; and her granddaughter, Brittany Nicole Prewitt.
Those left to cherish her memory are her father, William “Bill” Prewitt; brother, Scott Prewitt and wife, Cheryl; son, Jacob Bowman; daughter, Thesusts Taylor; nephew, Will Prewitt; uncle, Woodrow Prewitt; aunt, Barbara Ann Simmons; several cousins and many friends.
The family will receive friends Friday, May 13, 2022, from 5:00-6:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 pm with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the hospice facility of the donor’s choice.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Beth Prewitt Taylor and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.