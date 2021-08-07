On 25 July, 2021, Bessie Snapp Peavy, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, nana and
community member passed away at age 91.
Bessie Snapp Peavy was born Bessie Nelliemaye Snapp on January 1, 1930 in Rogersville, Tennessee. to Ellis M. Snapp and Maggie Hale Snapp. She received a degree from Swift Memorial Junior College in East Tennessee in 1950. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
She married Willie C. Peavy. They moved from Kentucky to Ohio where they brought their two toddlers, Willetta and Phillip and their two teenage sons Willie Jr. and Frederick. In Ohio, they brought another son, Kevin, into the world.
Bessie was the sixth of ten children and was preceded in death by her father, Ellis and mother, Maggie, brothers, Barber and Ellis, sisters, Becky, Oma, Nettie and Josephine, sons, Phillip, Bernard, and Willie Jr. She is survived and sent off with love by three sisters, Jennibelle Bristol, Kingsport, Tennessee, Etta May Fanney and Katherine Howard, Rogersville, Tennessee, and the only surviving brother-in law, William Willis, her children and stepchildren, Willetta and Kevin Peavy, Peggie Ann Scott, Frederick, Reggie and Barry Hooks and several grandchildren, Lewis Clint Scott, Jessica and Michael Kellar, Crystal Sherman, India White and Jon Peaco.
Bessie joined the church at an early age and sang in the choir in both Petersburg, Tennessee and in Dayton, Ohio. She taught school in Sneedville and Thorn Hill, Tennessee followed by 16 years of Head Start in Dayton, Ohio. She also taught Sunday school in Hawkins County as well as in Dayton, Ohio. Her greatest joy and pride were teaching children.
Bessie worked in her community, her church, for her family and beyond. She cared for all that she encountered. She loved her church. Her church home was the United Missionary Baptist Church honoring Reverend Doctor Leroy Cothren. She was strongly involved in the church until her failing health made her unable to participate.
Bessie Peavy loved good food, good company, flowers and all things that could bring her family together. She was kind, generous, strong, smart and witty.
A memorial service was held at the gravesite at the Dayton National Cemetery on August 6th, 2021. Please use this time to recall all the beautiful memories that we all share in celebration of the life of Bessie Snapp Peavy.