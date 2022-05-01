ROGERSVILLE - Bessie Mae Howe, age 88, of Rogersville, passed away on April 29, 2022 at her residence.
Bessie was a member of Meadowview United Methodist Church. She enjoyed cooking, quilting, gardening, and reading.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Howe; daughter, Wanda Carol Howe Gibson; parents, Paul and Judy Greene; and sister, Bonnie Ferrell.
She is survived by her sons, Jerry (Ruby) Howe, Steven Howe, Kenneth (Ruth) Howe, and Randy Howe; grandchildren, James (Holly) West, Lindsey Gibson, Landon Gibson, Nicole Howe, Jason Howe, Tonia Howe, Christy Howe, Steven Howe Jr. , Mark Gibson, Sheena Howe, and Duranda Tipton; 9 great-grandchildren; sisters, Julie Stuffle and Maggie Mayes; and several nieces and nephews.
The family of Bessie wishes to extend their sincere thanks to James (Holly) West for all the care they have given over the years.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 1:00 pm with Rev. Ray Mullins officiating. Burial will follow in Howe's Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.