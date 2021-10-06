KINGSPORT - Bertie Fay Light, 84, of Kingsport went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 4, 2021.
A funeral service to honor Bertie will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 7pm at Carter Trent Funeral Home- Kingsport with Pastor Troy Daily officiating. A Visitation will be held prior to the service from 5pm-7pm.
A graveside will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park at 3pm on Friday, October 8, 2021. Active pallbearers will be Brad Davis, Tim Hensley, Shannon Simpson, Jerry Penley, Roger Barnett, and Jeff Fields. Honorary Pallbearers will be Larry Taylor, Lonnie Barnett, and Dean Ray. Those wishing to attend the graveside are asked to meet at the cemetery by 2:45pm.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport, is serving the Light family.