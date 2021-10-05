KINGSPORT - Bertie Fay Light, 84, of Kingsport went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 4, 2021. She was born in Sullivan County to the late Granville and Claudia Begley Carver. Bertie was a homemaker and a caregiver to all who needed her. She attended Freedom Baptist Church in Mount Carmel.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in passing by her husband of 57 years, Carl Light, and her sisters: Ruth Perry, Gladys “Peggy” Northern, Maxie Carver, Louise Penley and Lois King.
Bertie leaves behind a host of family to carry on her memory, sons: Carl Light Jr. (Eulola) and Theodore “Ted” Light; brother: Blaine “Hot Shot” Carver; and sisters: Myrtle Maye Arnold and Shirley Neeley. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
A funeral service to honor Bertie will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 7pm at Carter Trent Funeral Home- Kingsport with Pastor Troy Daily officiating. A Visitation will be held prior to the service from 5pm-7pm.
A graveside will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park at 3pm on Friday, October 8, 2021. Active pallbearers will be Brad Davis, Tim Hensley, Shannon Simpson, Jerry Penley, Roger Barnett, and Jeff Fields. Honorary Pallbearers will be Larry Taylor, Lonnie Barnett, and Dean Ray. Those wishing to attend the graveside are asked to meet at the cemetery by 2:45pm.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport, is serving the Light family.