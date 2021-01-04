Kingsport, TN. -- Bertie Pierson Mullins, 87, passed away on Friday, Janaury 1, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 pm Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery with Pastor Travis Pierson officiating.
Family and Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm Tuesday for the graveside service.
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, everyone attending is asked to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
Pallbearers will be David Pierson, William Pierson, Jeff Pierson, Jon Pierson, Aaron Smith, Jeff Murdock and Greg Cross.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Shane Pierson and Danny Pierson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to The Scott County Rotary Club Shoe Fund, c/o Chris Kimbler, PO Box 125, Gate City, VA 24251 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Carter-Trent/ Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the Mullins family.